Her title is Sophie, Countess of Wessex

Upon her marriage to Prince Edward in 1999, Sophie became known as Her Royal Highness The Countess of Wessex.

In March of 2019, Edward was granted a title to use in Scotland: Earl of Forfar. So when he and Sophie are north of the English border, they'll be known as the Earl and Countess of Forfar.

Sophie and Edward have two children

The Earl and Countess have a daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, and son, James, Viscount Severn.

The Countess is one of the Queen's favourite people

Sophie is one of the Queen's trusted confidants. "[The Countess] is probably the best example of an outsider coming into the family and learning on the job,” royal biographer Robert Jobson told the Telegraph.

“She’s very much the Queen’s favourite, and you’ll notice that whenever there is a family holiday or gathering, Sophie and Edward often stay a while longer than the rest.”

Sophie is a full-time working royal

According to her biography on the royal family's website, she is the patron of over 70 charities, many of which support young people and children, and avoidable blindness.