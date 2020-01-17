He married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999
Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, a PR girl at the time, were married in St George's Chapel, Windsor, on June 19, 1999. The couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last year, have two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
Edward is also the only one of his siblings not to have divorced.
He is a full-time working royal
Edward had a stint in the marines and also tried his hand at TV production, however he's now a full-time working royal. He's taken over many of the duties of his father, Prince Philip.
He's the Queen's favourite
Rumour has it that Edward and Sophie have a very special relationship with the Queen and Prince Philip.
"[Countess Sophie] is trusted and relied on by the Queen in a way I couldn't say applied to the Duchess of Cambridge or the Duchess of Cornwall," a royal aide told the Daily Mail.
"She is like another daughter to Her Majesty, they are that close."
Similarly, a royal insider told Express: "Edward has moulded into a quiet and efficient figure who does not seek attention or acquire headlines. He and Sophie are liked for being dutiful and uncomplaining."