Prince Edward, with his parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, shortly after his birth in 1964 Getty

Edward married Sophie Rhys-Jones on June 19, 1999 Getty

He married Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999

Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, a PR girl at the time, were married in St George's Chapel, Windsor, on June 19, 1999. The couple, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary last year, have two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Edward is also the only one of his siblings not to have divorced.

He is a full-time working royal

Edward had a stint in the marines and also tried his hand at TV production, however he's now a full-time working royal. He's taken over many of the duties of his father, Prince Philip.

Edward is a full-time working royal Getty

Edward, Sophie, James and Louise spent Christmas with the royal family Getty

He's the Queen's favourite

Rumour has it that Edward and Sophie have a very special relationship with the Queen and Prince Philip.

"[Countess Sophie] is trusted and relied on by the Queen in a way I couldn't say applied to the Duchess of Cambridge or the Duchess of Cornwall," a royal aide told the Daily Mail.

"She is like another daughter to Her Majesty, they are that close."

Similarly, a royal insider told Express: "Edward has moulded into a quiet and efficient figure who does not seek attention or acquire headlines. He and Sophie are liked for being dutiful and uncomplaining."