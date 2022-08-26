We're seeing green and we're not mad about it watching the new Marvel legal comedy series She Hulk: Attorney at Law.

In a debut season of nine half-hour episodes, Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany stars as attorney Jennifer Walters who also just so happens to be Bruce Banner's (AKA the Hulk's) cousin.

Lawyer by day and moonlighting here and there as a "green 6-foot-7-inch super-powered hulk", Jennifer is a single, 30-something specialising in superhuman legal cases - and now also dabbles in saving the world (no biggie).

The tv series draws its inspiration from comic book character She-Hulk who first appeared in The Savage She-Hulk #1 in 1980, but re-contextualises the green heroine into a contemporary setting through a female director and writer's lens.

Here's how you can watch the Jessica Gao-created series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law that follows our new favourite Marvel Cinematic Universe character.