Where to watch new MCU series She Hulk: Attorney at Law
Elle Woods walked so She Hulk could run. - by Jessica G. Lynch
We're seeing green and we're not mad about it watching the new Marvel legal comedy series She Hulk: Attorney at Law.
WATCH: She Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer
In a debut season of nine half-hour episodes, Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany stars as attorney Jennifer Walters who also just so happens to be Bruce Banner's (AKA the Hulk's) cousin.
Lawyer by day and moonlighting here and there as a "green 6-foot-7-inch super-powered hulk", Jennifer is a single, 30-something specialising in superhuman legal cases - and now also dabbles in saving the world (no biggie).
The tv series draws its inspiration from comic book character She-Hulk who first appeared in The Savage She-Hulk #1 in 1980, but re-contextualises the green heroine into a contemporary setting through a female director and writer's lens.
Here's how you can watch the Jessica Gao-created series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law that follows our new favourite Marvel Cinematic Universe character.
She Hulk: Attorney at Law/Disney+.
Will Mark Ruffalo be in She-Hulk?
Along with Tim Roth who appeared as the main antagonist Abomination in The Incredible Hulk and Benedict Wong as Wong in the MCU, Mark Ruffalo reprises his MCU role as Hulk in She-Hulk.
Jon Bass, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry and The Good Place's Jameela Jamil also join the cast in the new series.
Is She-Hulk on Disney Plus?
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming exclusively on Disney+ as of 18 August, with a new episode dropping to the platform each Thursday at 5pm AEST.