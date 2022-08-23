After almost 34 years since the release of the Ron Howard-directed 1988 film, Willow is being given a reboot in the form of a eponymous sequel series. Cue: 1980s nostalgia.

In the original period fantasy feature, we saw titular character Willow Ufgood, a benevolent aspiring sorcerer, embark on a dangerous quest alongside swordsman Madmartigan to save a baby empress from a tyrannical queen.

Set 20 years from these not-so-low-stake events, the upcoming sequel series will see Warwick Davis reprise his original role, meaning audiences will soon be able to delve into the depths of the Mother World once again.

And if the teaser trailer is anything to go by - in which Willow declares, "into the unknown, that's where we must go" - an epic journey is slated for viewing.

What is the Willow Disney+ series about?

While the plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, Disney+ has hinted that an "unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home," in the new series, "where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world".

So, in true George Lucas (whom created the original story and characters) fashion, the adventure taking place in Willow 2022 will be anything but a walk in the park for our heroes.