Where to watch Willow 2022, the upcoming Disney+ sequel series
Everything you need to know about the very welcome blast-from-the-past. - by Jessica G. Lynch
After almost 34 years since the release of the Ron Howard-directed 1988 film, Willow is being given a reboot in the form of a eponymous sequel series. Cue: 1980s nostalgia.
WATCH: Willow official teaser trailer
In the original period fantasy feature, we saw titular character Willow Ufgood, a benevolent aspiring sorcerer, embark on a dangerous quest alongside swordsman Madmartigan to save a baby empress from a tyrannical queen.
Set 20 years from these not-so-low-stake events, the upcoming sequel series will see Warwick Davis reprise his original role, meaning audiences will soon be able to delve into the depths of the Mother World once again.
And if the teaser trailer is anything to go by - in which Willow declares, "into the unknown, that's where we must go" - an epic journey is slated for viewing.
What is the Willow Disney+ series about?
While the plot details have been kept tightly under wraps, Disney+ has hinted that an "unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home," in the new series, "where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world".
So, in true George Lucas (whom created the original story and characters) fashion, the adventure taking place in Willow 2022 will be anything but a walk in the park for our heroes.
Warwick Davis will reprise his titular role in the 2022 series.
Willow/Disney+.
Is Val Kilmer going to be in the new Willow series?
While the co-lead of the original 1988 film Val Kilmer is not set to appear in the series due to to COVID-19 lockdowns, executive producer Jonathan Kasdan says both Kilmer and his character Madmartigan play a "huge part" in the revival.
Original cast member Joanne Whalley will return as Queen Sorsha, and new faces to join the franchise include Erin Kellyman, Ruby Cruz, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Ellie Bamber and Dempsey Bryk.
Where can I watch Willow 2022?
Willow 2022 will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ from 30 November in Australia, releasing one of its eight episodes each week. While we'll just have to wait with bated breath 'til then, the streaming service will also be dropping highly anticipated titles like the live action adaptation of Pinocchio and The Bear on (and close to) Disney+ Day.
You can click here to read more about the 2022 Disney+ Day content and deals.