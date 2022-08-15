Disney's live-action adaptation of Pinocchio is almost here
Will this be the realest version we've ever seen of the beloved puppet boy? - By Jessica G. Lynch
It looks like the prayers of Pinocchio himself are being answered, for Disney has once more adapted the beloved tale of the titular character, and there is a live-action adaptation of the classic soon to be released.
WATCH: Pinocchio live action 2022 trailer
Joining the likes of Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin as the next originally-animated Disney feature to achieve live-action-remake status, Pinocchio is getting a 'real boy' makeover in 2022. And boy, are we excited.
Based on Carlo Collodi's 1883 novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, both the 1940 animated version and the upcoming live-action version follow the story of Tuscan woodcarver Geppetto who wishes upon a star for a son which then sees a puppet he'd crafted come to life.
The puppet boy, Pinocchio, proceeds on a quest to become 'real' yet is met with challenges of truth and morality along the way. (Now's your cue, Jiminy Cricket!).
And if the teaser trailer - featuring Tom Hanks as Geppetto wishing upon a star and a visit from Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy - is anything to go off, we're all in for a big nostalgia-inducing treat.
Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy. Source: Pinocchio/Disney+.
Who is cast in Pinocchio 2022?
Child actor Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, best known for Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor, voices Pinocchio - starring across from international treasure Tom Hanks as woodcarver Geppetto, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket's voice.
Tony, Grammy and Emmy award-winning Cynthia Erivo portrays The Blue Fairy, while Keegan-Michael Key voices Honest John and Luke Evans plays The Coachman.
Is Pinocchio 2022 on Disney+?
Along with Cars on the Road, Wedding Season and Growing Up, Pinocchio is one of the titles set to premiere exclusively on Disney+ as part of Disney+ Day celebrations on 8 September. You can sign up here to stream Pinocchio.