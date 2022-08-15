It looks like the prayers of Pinocchio himself are being answered, for Disney has once more adapted the beloved tale of the titular character, and there is a live-action adaptation of the classic soon to be released.

Joining the likes of Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin as the next originally-animated Disney feature to achieve live-action-remake status, Pinocchio is getting a 'real boy' makeover in 2022. And boy, are we excited.

Based on Carlo Collodi's 1883 novel The Adventures of Pinocchio, both the 1940 animated version and the upcoming live-action version follow the story of Tuscan woodcarver Geppetto who wishes upon a star for a son which then sees a puppet he'd crafted come to life.

The puppet boy, Pinocchio, proceeds on a quest to become 'real' yet is met with challenges of truth and morality along the way. (Now's your cue, Jiminy Cricket!).

And if the teaser trailer - featuring Tom Hanks as Geppetto wishing upon a star and a visit from Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy - is anything to go off, we're all in for a big nostalgia-inducing treat.