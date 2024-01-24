An Audience with Kylie premieres on Monday January 29th on Channel Seven. Channel Seven

To the Aussie fans watching from home, Kylie said: "I want everyone to feel like they are there with us, as they are in spirit! Have some friends over, get the snacks in, and perhaps even pop a bottle of something!"

An Audience with Kylie will premiere at 9.10pm on Monday 29 January 2024, after Australian Idol, exclusively on Channel 7, and can also be streamed live on 7plus.

Kylie played Charlene Robinson on Neighbours from 1986 - 1988. Getty

Kylie has had a long-standing career in music and showbiz, beginning back in 1986 when she starred as Charlene Robinson (née Mitchell) in Neighbours.

The Aussie superstar even reprised her role as Charlene in 2022, in what was thought to be the last-ever episode of the iconic Aussie soap.

Kylie performing at Mardi Gras World Pride in Sydney in 2023. Getty

Since she first rose to stardom in Neighbours, Kylie Minogue has had an incredible music career featuring chart-topping songs and albums, including The Loco-Motion, Can't Get You Out Of My Head, and most recently, Padam Padam.

Kylie has received numerous accolades and awards throughout her five-decade career, including a Grammy Award, Brit Awards, and countless ARIA Awards.

This article originally appeared in our sister publication Now to Love.