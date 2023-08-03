Kylie Minogue fans will be spinning around over reports she’s the latest singer getting the biopic treatment.
Sources have confirmed to New Idea that our pop princess is in the middle of a Hollywood bidding war for the rights to turn her incredible life story into a miniseries.
WATCH NOW: Daniel Ricciardo's Lyrical Q&A with Kylie Minogue. Article continues after video.
With Kylie, 55, flying into Los Angeles last week, we’re told she planned on taking meetings with studio bosses and her talent team at CAA to discuss the project.
RELATED || Kylie Minogue says Neighbours return a "big waste of time"
While Kylie’s often been overlooked in the US, her new hit song ‘Padam Padam’ has changed all that, and she is now a very hot commodity!
Kylie has recently announced a Las Vegas Residency at the Venetian Hotel
Getty
But the exciting news doesn't stop there, with Kylie herself confirming the actress she would like to see step into her shoes for the film!
Speaking with E! News, the pop icon confirmed that fellow Aussie a lister Magot Robbie was her dream pick to play herself.
"Margot Robbie," she said when asked which actress she would choose if she had her pick before adding "in my dreams."
Kylie and Margot both got their start on Neighbours
Getty
The singer went on to add that casting Margot would be a perfect match given they shared the same accent.
"She'd have the Australian accent down, that's for sure," she added.
Whilst the pair have yet to meet in person, they both share a similar experience when it comes to breaking into the entertainment industry after starring roles in Neighbours.
Speaking of the soap drama, the brand-new season will start airing from Monday, September 18.