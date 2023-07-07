It's time to get your kit on for the FIFA Women's World Cup!
From July 20th, 32 soccer teams from across the world will compete in stadiums across Australia and New Zealand for the ultimate glory of being world champions.
WATCH NOW: The Matildas react to getting picked for the Women's World Cup in 2023. Article continues after video.
In both 2015 and 2019, the United States of America reigned supreme, with our homegrown Matildas knocked out in the quarter-final against Japan and then in a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat against Norway in the Round of 16.
But four years on from their last World Cup defeat, something tells us our Matildas will be playing stronger, and smarter than they ever have before.....especially considering that this time they will be playing on home turf!
For those lucky enough to have scored tickets for matches at Accor Stadium, AAMI Park, Suncorp Stadium, HBF Park, Coopers Stadium, Allianz Stadium, or across the pond in New Zealand, we are first and foremost considerably jealous.