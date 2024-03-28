Getty

Nocturnal 2024 - Scenic World

April 3 - May 4

If you're willing to venture a couple of hours out of the city, the Blue Mountains are hosting an immersive light experience titled Nocturnal. Taking over Scenic World in Katoomba, the Nocturnal Festival will take place on select dates through April and May and will illuminate the Railway, Cableway, and Skyway with light displays and holograms.

The festival will also feature a beautiful LUNA Light journey which will light up the rainforest boardwalk all while you treat yourself to corny snags, mulled wine, and firepit roasted marshmallows! Tickets are free for kids under the age of three, and general admission starts at $40.60 for kids and $55 for adults. Get your tickets here.

& Juliet Musical

Until June 16, 2024

& Juliet is a coming-of-age musical telling the story of Juliet if she didn't die at the end of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, instead, the story focuses on Juliet's life afterward. & Juliet is a story of self-discovery and second chances and proves that there is life after Romeo.

The jukebox musical has officially landed at Sydney's Lyric Theatre and was described by Forbes magazine as "the best musical of the year." Along with the story comes a playlist of songs you can't help but sing along t... from Backstreet Boys’ Larger Than Life to Justin Timberlake’s Can’t Stop the Feeling, the atmosphere is unbeatable!

Tickets start at $74.90, get yours here.

What musicals are on in Syndey in April?

There are other must-see musicals happening across the city and surrounding suburbs in April:

West Side Story on Sydney Harbour until April 21. Get tickets here.

Grease until June 1. Get tickets here.

The Rocky Horror Show until April 28. Get tickets here.

Sydney Kidz Fest

April 13 - April 28

Sydney Kidz Fest is the perfect way to keep the kids occupied during the school holidays. Located in the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park, the festival will be filled with fun for the kids. With showbags, dodgem cars, barnyard animals, special performances, carnival games and so much more, you don't want to miss out!

Entry tickets start at $10 for kids and $20 for adults. Get your tickets here.

The Princess Diana: Accredited Access Exhibition

From April 10

Australia's first Princess Diana exhibition is set to open in Sydney after it debuted in Melbourne in November 2023. Located in Ultimo, the exhibition will feature images taken by her official royal photographer, Anwar Hussein, and showcase the intimate relationship between the Princess of Wales and the camera.

Tickets start at $12 for children and $29 for adults. Get your tickets here.

Pandemonium Festival

April 25

The Pandemonium Music Festival is bringing some of the biggest names back to Australia in April. The festival will be held over two stages and will feature a dream line-up headlined by Alice Cooper and Blondie. The other artists performing include Placebo, Deep Purple, Wolfmother, Wheatus, Psychedelic Furs, Dead Kennedy's, Palaye Royale, Gang of Four, Cosmic Psychos, Gyroscope and Petch.

Large crowds will fill Sydney Olympic Park on April 25 to listen to and watch some of the biggest names in rock music. Get your tickets here.

Concerts

There are many major names coming to Syndey and the surrounding suburbs in April... who are you going to watch live?