Alongside Anwar's photographs, his sons Samir and Zak share first-hand accounts of previously unheard stories about Diana, and the royal family's biggest moments through an in-depth audio guide.

Both men followed in their father's esteemed footsteps, the Hussein family collectively spending over four decades working alongside both the princess and her famous family.

As a result of this, they received special access to document the lives of the royals in public, as well as during intimate, private moments - images of which have now been shown to the Australian public for the first time.

Anwar is known for changing perceptions of the royal family through his artistic decision to capture more candid, casual photos - better portraying the humanity of those captured on camera, whilst Samir and Zak are recognisable for their work capturing the lives of Diana's sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

The exhibition will take visitors on an emotional exploration of the princess' life in various themed sections: The Photography Dark Room, Growing, Glam, Hats & Tiaras, Art Installations, Humanitarian, and Unguarded.

"The Exhibit takes you on a documentary of her introduction to and reinvention of Royal life - with intimate, first-hand narration and authentic, original images that transport you into that time and place," an official press release announcing the Australian dates shared.

"The exhibit also features bespoke art installations developed exclusively for the exhibition by renowned multimedia artist, Pauline Loctin, as well as engaging photo opportunities to commemorate their experience."

For those interested in attending the family-friendly immersive experience, sessions will run at Level 5, 1-3 Smail Street Ultimo at various times throughout the week.

More information can be found here.