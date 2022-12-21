THE GOOD GUYS
One of the first retailers that come to mind when shopping for a new washing machine are The Good Guys. With their extensive range of not only washing machines but TVs, fridges and freezers, vacuums, computers and so much more, we're hoping for some big savings this Boxing Day.
On our wishlist: Haier 8kg front load washer, $888 at The Good Guys
APPLIANCES ONLINE
Home appliances giant, Appliances Online, stock an excellent range of white goods - from fridges and freezers to, you guessed it, washing machines. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for some bargains come December 26.
On our wishlist: LG 9kg washer dryer combo, $1150 at Appliances Online
BETTA HOME LIVING
Stocking brands like Electrolux, LG, Fisher & Paykel, Westinghouse, Sunbeam, Breville and more, Betta Home Living has everything you need for a home appliance refresh. Our eyes are set on a brand spanking new washing machine this Boxing Day.
On our wishlist: Hisense 7.5kg Purejet front load washer, $649 at Betta Home Living
CATCH
Catch has everything you need from Christmas gifts, clothes, home decor, electronics to white goods. If you want to do your Boxing Day shopping all in one place, Catch should be high on your hit list. Catch's Boxing Day Pre-party sale is currently live with savings across various product categories.
On our wishlist: ChiQ 8kg front load washer and dryer combo, $898 at Catch
BING LEE
Looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances for the new year? Look no further than Bing Lee. With its range of fridges and freezers, microwaves, ovens, coffee machines, dishwashers, small kitchen appliances, heating and cooling, washing machines and more, we'll be crossing our fingers (and toes) for a bargain or two this Boxing Day.
On our wishlist: Samsung 8.5kg Addwash smart AI front load washer, $999 at Bing Lee
KOGAN
Looking for an affordable washing machine? Kogan's brand of washing machines will fit the bill quite nicely. This particular model in a sleek black finish will look right at home in any modern/contemporary home.
On our wishlist: Kogan 9kg Series 9 front load inverter washing machine in dark graphite, $598 at Kogan
