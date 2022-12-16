Good quality coffee machines can cost a pretty penny, so taking full advantage of major sales periods is well within your best interest to save some coins while treating yourself.

There is nothing quite like waking up to a fresh cup of coffee made in your own kitchen.

The good news is we are heading up to one of the biggest sale dates in Australia - Boxing Day - so the time to get your wish list together, so you can go in with a game plan.

Boxing Day sales begin on December 26 and can last from a couple of days to into the new year.

So if a new coffee machine is at the top of your list, then look no further as we are rounding up the best Boxing Day sales for coffee machines, as well our picks for you to try your hand at.

Make sure to check back closer to the big day as we will be updating this article as more sales go live...