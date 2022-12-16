Predictions for best coffee machine deals for Boxing Day 2022
The Good Guys: Although The Good Guys have not yet announced their sales for 2022, the site is known for their major discounts on major brands. If you're wanting to save cash then splurge on brands like Lavazza, SMEG, Nespresso and Breville just to name a few.
Appliances Online: Shop a wide range of coffee machines that cater to the budding barista or the coffee newbie.
Kogan: The affordable retailer Kogan offer deals on everything from coffee machines to the latest fashion.
Betta Home Living: Save on brands like DeLonghi, Jura, SMEGand more.
Bing Lee: Bing Lee are set to kick off their 2022 Boxing Day sale a day early on Christmas this year. They haven't announced their sales offerings yet but now is the time to save on big items.
Our coffee machine picks to shop this Boxing Day
Lavazza a Modo Mio SMEG capsule machine, $299 at The Good Guys
Wake up with Italian luxury made easy with this chic capsule machine from Lavazza in collaboration with SMEG. Not only does this machine make delicious coffee in less than a minute, but it looks stunning on your counter.
Lavazza a Modo Mio Tiny, $69 at The Good Guys
An affordable option from Lavazza, this mini coffee machine uses pods to create an array of delicious coffees.
Sunbeam Cafe Barista coffee machine, $319 at Kogan
This coffee machine does it all and makes a morning coffee a breeze.
