Stacey was livid when details of the affair were exposed. Nine

MAFS Nine

"Yes, I hooked up with Michael. I kissed him," Hayley revealed to the heartbroken mother-of-two.

"Were having some drinks and one thing led to another. Michael was quite flirtatious and umm, yeah, we kissed. It’s a pretty terrible thing to happen… for you. We got drunk, it got out of control and we hooked up. I feel so bad, Stace. Nothing I say is going to make you feel better."

The pair sat down to discuss the incident before the explosive dinner party. Nine

Hayley showed remorse for the kiss but it was too little, too late. Nine

However Michael went on to deny the affair at an explosive dinner party, where Stacey clearly turned on Hayley and labelled her disloyal.

Now photos obtained by The Daily Mail show Hayley and Stacey smiling on October 8 - one day after the alleged kiss - which has fans asking whether the cheating scandal was indeed staged.

A heartbroken Stacey at the dinner party. Channel 9

The reality TV brides are reported to have taken a walk around the CBD before returning to the Skye Suites complex. The publication reports that the fiery dinner party was filmed a week later.

The incident then lead to an 11-day production break, so things could cool off.

Hayley's "husband" David is being slammed online for using her toothbrush to clean the toilet. Channel 9

Meanwhile, Hayley's "husband" David has been slammed after a video revealed him using her toothbrush to clean their dirty toilet after he found out about the cheating scandal.

At the dinner party, as Hayley was copping heat for her and Michael kissing, she decided to tell the group what had gone on, after the video had been forwarded to her.

Hayley then pulled the faeces-laden toothbrush out of her cleavage and threw it down the table towards David and Stacey who was sat next to him.