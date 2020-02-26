After being hung out to dry by the rest of the participants at this week’s dinner party, Michael told Stacey he’d loved her since the honeymoon. Nine

“You’re weak. You and Hayley may as well be together,” Stacey told Michael.

“Do you believe a word she says?” he asked feigning incredulity to perfection.

“No, absolutely not. I don’t trust you either. I did. I don’t anymore… you broke my heart,” she responded.

“The thought of losing you is crippling,” said Michael, turning his emotional manipulation up to 11, he then said, “I haven’t told you this but, I’ve loved you since the honeymoon. I think the world of you.”

Then, in a piece to the camera, he said, “‘The commitment ceremony is tomorrow, and I fear there is not enough time between now and then for her to change her opinion of me…

“The ball in our relationship is in her court,” he said, explaining that he would choose to ‘leave’ tomorrow.

On Tuesday night's episode, David revealed that his ‘wife’ Hayley had been caught kissing Michael during a drunken night out in Sydney's Double Bay.

Sitting alone in his hotel room at 1am and speaking directly to the camera, he said, “I was told that Hayley is macking on with Michael.”

David then sent a text to Stacey to tell her about the incident.

Speaking to TV Week, Michael 28, confirmed that he and Hayley shared a kiss inside co-stars Vanessa Romito and Chris Nicholls' hotel room after a night of drinking and 'hanging out'.