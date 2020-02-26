Nine

Nine

David insisted it was a 'practical joke' and that his friends had done 'far worse' to him. We can only imagine.

Talking to Steve, Hayley explained what David did with her toothbrush, and the eavesdropping experts, and castmates weren't happy.

EXPERT MEL: 'Oh, woah.'

EXPERT JOHN: 'C'mon.'

EXPERT TRISH: 'That is a terrible thing to do. So childish.'

MEL: 'It’s so aggressive.'

HAYLEY TO STEVE: 'Your wife was the first to tell me, so I didn’t use my toothbrush.'

MEL: 'Oh she didn’t use it.'

TRISH: 'Thank God.'

JOHN: 'That’s really crossing a boundary. Using a toothbrush for that.'

MEL: 'It’s vulgar.'

STEVE: 'The toothbrush is not cool. Not cool.'

MICHAEL: 'I don’t think anyone deserves that, as much as I despise Hayley.'

MEL: 'That is disgusting. That could make her very sick.'

CONNIE: 'Her health could have been so damaged.'

Things escalated when Hayley pulled out the said toothbrush.

'She’s got the toothbrush, she’s got the toothbrush,' Trish gasped!

'Every dog has their day,' Hayley said to producers, smirking.

She then threw it at her husband, almost taking eyes out as it flung through the air. Hopefully remnants didn't make their way into her co-star's wineglasses.

Hayley was in tears and stormed off-set.

Mishel begged the truckie, 'Dave can you just apologise to her for f—k’s sake?'

But David showed no remorse, saying, 'I’ve been nothing but a gentleman throughout this experiment.'

Nine