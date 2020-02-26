“I can't let David get away with what he's done. He wants to dance with the devil,” Hayley told the camera. Nine

“She's got the toothbrush, she's got the toothbrush,” said expert Mel as she watched on.

“Right? Put my toothbrush in a toilet,” Hayley continued at the table.

“And you filmed it. Someone on this table sent it to me. Sent it to my phone, you dog.

"I'll show you. Watch this," she said and whipped out her phone.

"Wow. David has used Hayley's toothbrush as a toilet scour." Michael said to camera.

“I don't think anyone deserves that, to be honest with you, as much as I despise Hayley.”

“He wants to approach things in AN orthodox manner. Right? This is not orthodox,” said Hayley.

Meanwhile, the experts watched on and retched as Hayley showed the video to everyone.

"We saw that video of the toothbrush," That was not cool. Seriously, am I the only normal person here?" asked Mishel. "Like, seriously. She's our girl, she's our girl."

“I am so done, it's not funny,” David told the camera. “I heard enough. I have confidence in the fact that I've been nothing but a gentleman through this experiment.”

