Virgin Australia

When is the sale happening?

The More to Explore sale, which is happening right now, offers travel dates spanning from October 11, 2023, to June 20, 2024.

But get in fast! The sale ends midnight on Friday, September 15 AEST, or until fares last.

The best cheap flights on offer

Whether you're embarking on a girls' trip, a solo adventure or a fun family holiday, Virgin Australia's flight sale has something for every traveller.

All fares also include Velocity frequent flyer points and status credits.

Why should you fly with Virgin Australia?

Bag tracking

Virgin has revolutionised the way you travel with baggage tracking on the Virgin Australia app. This feature is available on selected routes, ensuring you can monitor your belongings from check-in to baggage claim, providing peace of mind during your journey.

Cheaper fares

Virgin Australia offers fares that are more than 30 per cent lower on Australia's most travelled routes compared to major competitors. Travelling with Virgin means you can enjoy the same high-quality service while keeping more money in your pocket.

Fly for fewer Velocity points

Reward Seat prices start from just 6,200 Points (plus taxes, fees and carrier charges), making Virgin one of the most cost-effective choice for domestic routes. With lower redemption requirements, you can make your points go further and enjoy more travel rewards.

Customer support

Fly with confidence knowing that Virgin's dedicated customer support team is just a call away. With wait times generally under five minutes, the airline is committed to providing quick and efficient assistance whenever you need it.