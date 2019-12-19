After Princess Beatrice cancelled her engagement party amid her father’s sex scandal, fresh rumours have surfaced that the royal has cancelled her wedding altogether! Getty

According to the insider, Andrew allegedly "knows he’s the reason why her wedding fell apart".

“Beatrice told her dad she was upset about his recent BBC interview in which he defended his friendship with Epstein,” the source says.

Beatrice and Edoardo reportedly had a long talk and determined it would be best if they cancelled the wedding. Getty

And although OK! says Andrew apologised for allegedly ruining his daughter’s big day, Beatrice was reportedly not having any of it and she’s still very upset with her father.

“The palace is in turmoil over this latest disaster,” the insider told the publication.

Beatrice reportedly told her dad she was upset about his recent BBC interview in which he defended his friendship with Epstein. Getty

“Queen Elizabeth is in a very difficult position. How is she going to face Christmas with this catastrophe?’ says the source.

Despite these claims, the palace has not commented on these rumours and other palace insiders still say the wedding is due to go ahead next June, with announcement of the date early January 2020.