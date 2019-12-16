Batrice and Edoardo are set to announce their wedding date in the New Year. Getty Images

Early summer in the UK means that we can expect the couple to say “I do” around early June.

They might have a date organised, but Beatrice and Edoardo are yet to settle on a venue for their big day.

They were keen on The Guards Chapel in St James Park, however it tends to have a long wait list and is reportedly no longer under consideration for the couple.

"Only three weeks ago, friends were expecting to watch Bea walk down the aisle at The Guards Chapel, but that location is now looking unlikely,” the source continued.

"Poor Beatrice - this wedding seems impossible to cement. At least she's got a date at last, and has found a window to announce it, once the opening of Parliament, Christmas and New Year are over."

Wherever she chooses, we can’t wait to see her walk down the aisle!