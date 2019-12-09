Princess Beatrice has cancelled her engagement party amid the backlash surrounding her dad, Prince Andrew, who came under fire for his association with Jeffery Epstein. Getty

A royal insider told the publication Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are instead planning to host a more intimate gathering at a close friend’s apartment.

“Bea has had to change the date of her engagement party at the Chiltern Firehouse because of fears there will be too many photographers outside - looking for him [Prince Andrew],” the insider told the Mail on Sunday.

“But the venue choice caused alarm among pals concerned it was far too high-profile given the sensitive time her family is going through.”

The 31-year-old was supposed to celebrate her planned nuptials at Chiltern Firehouse in London on December 18 but has since canned the idea due to the unfolding drama. Getty

Beatrice’s decision to cancel her soiree comes after it was revealed Prince Andrew had officially stepped down from royal duties amid the Jeffery Epstein scandal.

Andrew announced he was calling it a day on November 20 – one day after it was revealed several charities had severed their ties with the Queen’s second son.

In an official statement the prince stated he was stepping down from duties because his former association with Jeffrey Epstein had become “a major disruption" to his family’s work.

Bea apparently pulled the plug on her engagement party out of fear that there would be too many paparazzi swarming around trying to get photos of her dad. Getty

“I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission,” the statement read.

With reports circulating the Queen will abdicate in less than two years, senior royals, including Princess Anne, are reportedly being warned they could also be out of a job by 2021.

"It's going to be a turbulent period in history," royal expert Phil Dampier tells New Idea.

“It’s only 18 months until the Queen is 95 and she is widely expected to hand over power to Charles in all but name. He will then start to modernise the institution,” he said.