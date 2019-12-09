“It’s only 18 months until the Queen is 95 and she is widely expected to hand over power to Charles in all but name. He will then start to modernise the institution.”

It’s been reported for some time that Charles’ long-held ambition is to create a slimmed-down monarchy.

Behind the scenes, Prince Charles is taking his first steps towards realising that goal and has been dubbed the ‘Shadow King’ for the way he swiftly dealt with his disgraced brother and banished him from royal duties.

UK newspaper The Sun quotes a royal source who confirms that Charles jumped at the opportunity provided by the Epstein-Prince Andrew scandal to “step in to show that he can run The Firm”.

The insider added, “This was the moment when Charles stepped up as Prince Regent, the shadow King.”

Last week Andrew faced increasing pressure when five more women stepped forward to allege the royal had witnessed Jeffrey Epstein abuse them.

Last week the BBC’s Panorama program – which in November aired the now infamous Prince Andrew interview – revealed he’s been named in legal testimony for their cases.

The BBC also aired a shocking new Virginia Giuffre interview in which she further detailed her alleged encounter with Andrew. She repeated how in 2001, aged 17, she had sexual relations with the prince after Epstein’s close friend Ghislaine Maxwell told her, “I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey”. She told how the experience was “disgusting” and left her feeling “ashamed and dirty”.

Responding to the explosive new interview, Buckingham Palace immediately released a statement denying claims that Prince Andrew had “any form of sexual contact of relationship” with Virginia.

Andrew has also been accused of exploiting his role as British trade envoy to further his own financial interests. Last week it was revealed a whistleblower wrote to the Queen and Prince Charles in August to make them aware of Andrew’s business relationship with multi-millionaire property developer David Rowland, with whom he co-owned an off-shore tax fund.

A source told the Express newspaper last week that despite letters being sent to Buckingham Palace to warn of this potential conflict of interest, members of the royal family did not directly receive them. Instead, they went to the royal household’s lawyers to be dealt with and they in turn decided the letters were too vague to warrant any further action.

But amid all this, the implications for Andrew’s daughters are already playing out. With the prince removed from royal duties and his funding from the Queen set to diminish, it’s assumed the financial support he gives Eugenie and Beatrice could shrink. In fact, Phil Dampier tells New Idea the princesses will only be further sidelined once Charles becomes king.

Charles’ long-held ambition is to create a slimmed-down monarchy, which means even senior royals could be sidelined.. Getty

“He will then start to modernise the institution and that will mean no room for Andrew or his daughters,” explains the royal expert.

Charles’ aim is to cut the monarchy to its core, which means the only working royals, supported by taxpayers and the royals’ own money, will include himself and Camilla, Prince William and Kate, and Prince Harry and Meghan. That means even senior royals like Princess Anne could be sidelined.

It’s also been reported that up to 16 Commonwealth countries may consider becoming republics when the Queen’s reign ends. “Charles is gambling the public won’t accept hangers-on and if several countries where the Queen is now head of state dump the monarchy after her death, the work will be much less,” Phil Dampier explains.

R o y a l s D u mpe d !

The Queen funds her children, and some relatives, through her private income, the Privy Purse, and her investment portfolio and estates.

Eugenie

Not on the payroll, but gets an allowance from Andrew who is, and lives in a royal residence.

Princess Alexandra

A full-time royal, she has use of a grace-and-favor apartment in St James' Palace.

Peter Phillips

Not on the royal payroll. He and his wife Autumn are believed to live in London.

The Duke & Duchess of Gloucester

Their apartment in Kensington Palace is paid for by the Queen.

Prince & Princess Michael of Kent

For 30 years the Queen paid for their Kensington Palace home.

Princess Anne

As a full-time working royal she’s paid by the Queen and taxpayers.

Zara Phillips

Not on the royal payroll, but lives in a cottage within Princess Anne’s estate.

Duke and Duchess of Kent

Live within Kensington Palace. The duke is paid by the Queen.

Beatrice

Not on the payroll, but gets an allowance from Andrew who is, and lives in a royal residence.

Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex

Supported privately by the Queen, they live in a royal residence.

