For the competitive brick builders, there's a weekly competition where you can prove you're the best builder and win some "awesome prizes."

What will you create when you let your imagination run wild?

There's an edible brick for every Bob The Builder, including a juicy beef burger, a crispy chicken, or even a hearty veggie brick.

Food has never looked this fun, coloured in red, yellow, black, and green brick moulds. (Perfect for your picky eaters!)

Plus, there are even vegan, gluten-free, and allergen buns to choose from! Please note these special buns don't look like the gluten bricks pictured.

You have the chance to eat a brick every Saturday and Sunday until the 15th of October in World Square, Unit 6, Level 1/644, George Street, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 2000.

Choose out of 11am to 1pm, 2 to 4pm, 5 to 7pm for the kids and if you want to enjoy your nostalgia without kids around you can choose the 7:30 to 9:30pm adults-only experience!

At the time of writing, this month has already booked out so get in quick for next month.

Your $47 ticket (plus fees) which you can reserve here includes a Brick Burger, a drink, and a once-in-a-lifetime *Brick-themed experience.

Luckily stepping on bricks and the pain that follows is not included in the package.

*LEGO®, the LEGO logo, are trademarks of the LEGO Group of companies which does not sponsor, authorise, or endorse this event.