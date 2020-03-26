It added: 'There is a hole in a lot of people’s hearts right now. We will have more to say later. Bless you, Bill.'

Bob the Builder fans took to social media to thank the star for filling their childhoods with joy.

'The Voice of Bob The Builder. Thank You So Much for our Childhood Memories. Can We Fix It, Yes We Can,' wrote one, while another shared: 'Rest in peace, William. Thanks for encouraging us to solve problems with a positive attitude, and for being part of my childhood.'