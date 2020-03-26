William Dufris, the voice artist who most famously played iconic children's character, Bob the Builder, has passed away at the age of 62.
MUST WATCH: William Dufris discusses playing Bob the Builder
Dufris' company Pocket Universe Productions announced the sad news on Thursday via its Twitter account.
'We are heartbroken to announce that the co-founder of Pocket Universe Productions and the director of "EC Comics Presents... The Vault of Horror", William Dufris, has died from cancer,' the post read, alongside a smiling photo of the loved voice artist.
It added: 'There is a hole in a lot of people’s hearts right now. We will have more to say later. Bless you, Bill.'
Bob the Builder fans took to social media to thank the star for filling their childhoods with joy.
'The Voice of Bob The Builder. Thank You So Much for our Childhood Memories. Can We Fix It, Yes We Can,' wrote one, while another shared: 'Rest in peace, William. Thanks for encouraging us to solve problems with a positive attitude, and for being part of my childhood.'