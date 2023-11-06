From Summer Bay’s teen runaway to an official member of the Australian Federal Police, Todd Lasance has come a long way with his latest role on NCIS: Sydney.
It’s the 38-year-old’s first leading TV role back home in a while, and Todd could not have asked for a better experience.
“This was one of those rare productions where we essentially became family,” Todd tells New Idea.
“I don’t think that I’ve experienced that so quickly in a series before.
“There was so much gratitude to be working together and I know that translated on the screen.”
NCIS Sydney first look in front of the iconic Sydney harbour bridge.
NCIS: Sydney is the fifth series in the franchise, but the first filmed outside the USA.
Todd plays the role of Sergeant Jim Dempsey, who he describes as a real country boy who is “driven, funny and self-effacing”.
William McInnes is also in the cast, along with a crop of fresh faces.
Todd and co-stars Tuuli Narkle, Olivia Swann and Sean Sagar filmed at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.
Todd says that viewers can expect big things from the action-packed show. The cast even filmed with the Australian Navy, and their impressive warships and helicopters.
“The team are going big,” Todd says.
“It’s a high-octane blend of classic NCIS elements, with an Aussie approach that’s smart, sharp and funny.”
NCIS Sydney premieres November 10 on Paramount Plus.
