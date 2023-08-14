The lovebirds announced the happy news in May Instagram

The happy couple revealed that they were expecting their second child together in May 2023, on their third wedding anniversary, and more than four years on from when Todd originally proposed.

"Happy three-year anniversary to the love of my life ♥️ it feels so fitting that we also make a big announcement 😉 baby boy Lasance coming May 2023 💙," the couple wrote on both their Instagram accounts, sharing snaps of Todd cradling his wife's growing belly.

After stepping back from his role as the beloved bad boy turned "good" - Aden Jefferies - on Home and Away in December 2009 to pursue his acting career in the USA, he soon embarked on his most challenging role yet - fatherhood!

In July 2016, Todd and Jordan welcomed their darling daughter Charlie Rose who the pair say they fell "instantly, totally and utterly head over heels in love with."

Speaking with our sister publication TV Week in July 2022, Todd spoke candidly about his relationship with his young daughter.

"I might be biased, but she's such a phenomenal child. I can't believe how well she adapts to new environments, new friends and makes connections with people. She's the most beautiful sweet little soul, and up for anything."

"She's such a joy to be around. I want to spend all my time around her," he added.