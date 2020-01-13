Todd and Jordan tied the knot on Saturday Instagram

After the ceremony, the couple were welcomed into a vast marquee, which was lit up with fairy-lights, by all of their guests, who were cheering loudly.

Charlie Rose also joined her parents as they cut the cake, as well as on the dancefloor for the first dance.

Jordan took to Instagram to commemorate the big day on her own page.

"We did it," she wrote, sharing a picture of their hands wearing the wedding rings.

She went on to share a photograph of herself, Todd and Charlie Rose walking down the aisle after the ceremony, captioning the sweet snap: "& our family is complete 💕"

The couple announced their engagement in January 2019.

Todd, who is now based in America, met Jordan, who is from Georgia, in 2015.

The actor is best known for playing Aden Jefferies on Home and Away from 2005 to 2010, as well as his role as Julian in The Vampire Diaries in 2016.