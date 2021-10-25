Laura Gibson played by Sigrid Thornton. ABC/Getty

Laura Gibson was itching for a change, a sea change, after she found out her husband had an affair with her sister after he was arrested for fraud.

Along with her two children Miranda and Rupert, Laura packed up her life and moved to the fictional small coastal town of Pearl Bay, where we watched her find new love and navigate her role as local magistrate.

As for the award-winning actress who played her, Sigrid Thornton went on to reprise her role as Laura in the 2019 reboot, and has also starred in a number of series, including Wentworth, Lambs of God, The Code and Underbelly: The Golden Mile.

'Diver' Dan Della Bosca played by David Wenham

He was Laura's first love interest, and Diver Dan was also loved by viewers at home for his quirky personality.

The character was brought to life by David Wenham, and since leaving the show, he's gone on to add an impressive list of credentials to his name.

The actor has featured in a number of Hollywood hits such as Van Helsing and The Lord Of The Rings, as well as series like Iron Fist, Top Of The Lake, Romper Stomper and Wake In Fright.

Max Connors played by William McInnes

After years away, Max Connors, a Pearl Bay local, returned to town with his terminally ill wife, where he later became Laura's love interest after she passed.

Following his stint in SeaChange, William McInnes starred in East West 101, The Time Of Our Lives, Deep Water and My Brother Jack.

The actor is also a writer and has released a number of books, including his novel titled Fatherhood, which you can check out here.

Karen Miller played by Kate Atkinson

We watched on as police officer Karen Miller found love with her total opposite, court clerk Angus, and to viewers' delight, the pair ended up tying the knot by the end of the series.

Since her stint in Pearl Bay, Kate Atkinson went on to score roles in Offspring, Molly, Jack Irish and also as Deputy Governor Vera Bennett in Wentworth.

Bob Jelly played by John Howard

Bob Jelly, the local mayor and a real estate agent, was known for his dodgy business schemes, and while they didn't exactly work out, he never really learned his lesson.

Character antics aside, after his time in SeaChange, John Howard starred in All Saints, Mad Max: Fury Road, Packed to the Rafters, Last Cab to Darwin and Always Greener.

Kevin Findlay played by Kevin Harrington

Pearl Bay's caravan park owner Kevin Findlay was a fan favourite for his gullible yet charming persona.

In real-life, Kevin Harrington has made appearances in a numbers of roles, including Neighbours, the Underbelly franchise, The Wrong Girl and Wentworth.

The actor has also delved into the hotel business as the co-owner of Quest Serviced Apartments in Werribee, which he runs alongside his wife.