Ally isn't the only Langdon who's injured. The Today Show | Instagram

This afternoon, the Today Show instagram account posted a snap of Ally, knee visibly strapped with her crutches lying close by, sitting on a recliner while reading to her two children. A lovely scene, until you look a little closer.

The presenter's dog is also bandaged up around his paw and is donning one of those dreaded cones. It looks like the whole family is in the wars!

The Today Show acknowledged the sad fate of Ally's poor pup in the caption, penning "Look on the bright side Ally, at least you don't have to wear the cone of shame!"

Ally banged up her knee filming a hydrofoiling segment for the morning show. Channel Nine

Today fans were quick to comment on the latest update. And, it's safe to say, the sentiments were mixed.

While some viewers were happy to see Ally recovering so that she may make a quick return to her hosting duties, others were glad to see the presenter depart from their screens.

"I am sooooo enjoying Leila McKinnon," one fan wrote, referring to Ally's current Today substitute, "Much more professional and not at all rude. Now to replace Karl and it would be worth watching again."

Ouch, we're not sure what hurts more - the banged up knee or the harsh words.

Ally is sure to be cherishing the extra time with her kids. Allison Langdon | Instagram

According to Ally herself, it will take at least five weeks before she can even put weight back onto her tender knee, meaning it will be over a month before the host returns to regularly scheduled programming.

Let's hope both Ally and her poor, or should we saw paw, pup both make speedy recoveries!