Ally Langdon was rushed to hospital after sustaining a bad injury while filming for the Today show. Channel Nine

In a video explaining the incident, Karl revealed his co-host had been rushed to hospital but was "doing fine". Presenter Leila McKinnon, who was filling in for Ally, added that the host was "a tough one."

Now, according to a report from Yahoo, the 41-year-old requires knee surgery which will force her to take a "lengthy break" from her hosting duties.

Though, it's possible this break will come as welcome news to Ally who reportedly has had one foot out the door for a while now.

Reports are saying that Ally will need to undergo knee surgery, forcing her to take a "lengthy break" from her hosting duties. Channel Nine

Earlier in the month, an insider told New Idea that Ally insisted on having a clause written into her Today contract which said that should she be fired from the morning show, she would be reinstated to her old job at 60 minutes.

Apparently, the clause was requested as a safety net while Channel Nine tests out the waters with the new hosting line-up.

“Allison is a very well respected journalist and the last thing she needs is to be caught up in a ratings war as the bosses trial yet another idea, a new line-up and bringing Karl back again,” the insider told New Idea.

Apparently, Ally has had one foot out the door for a while now. Channel Nine

“She is fine with her re-brand and is ready to give the show absolutely everything she has got to make it work,” the source went on.

“Allison is excited by the challenge and is a hard worker, but if it goes downhill then she will just go back to doing what she is good at again.”