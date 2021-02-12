Allison Langdon is looking at serious time off work due to her drastic injuries. Channel Nine

In a piece penned for the Today Show newsletter, Ally described the current state of her banged up knee.

“I have a nice amount of metal in my knee now and have to wait a further five weeks before I can put any weight on my right leg," Ally wrote from the hospital.

“Patience has never been a strength of mine so let’s see how we go... I can’t believe what looked like a pretty innocent fall has resulted in such drastic injuries.”

Despite being in charge of the hydrofoiling expedition, Channel Nine has claimed that they are not to blame for the slip-up as every safety precaution was followed.

Allison injured her knee while filming a segment for the Today Show. Channel Nine

“After nearly an hour of incident-free filming of a segment about hydrofoiling, Ally fell awkwardly as she headed back to the marina at the end of the shoot," a spokesperson told the Daily Mail. “It was an unfortunate accident, and she was immediately taken to hospital.

"(Karl and Ally) had a comprehensive safety induction, and a thorough run-through of all aspects of hydrofoiling.

“As with every shoot, safety requirements, briefings and subsequent after-care, are strictly followed and prioritised.”

It looks like Karl will need to find a new co-host. Instagram

Reportedly, Ally underwent surgery for her hurt knee on Monday and, as a result, will have to step back from her hosting duties for the foreseeable future.

And while Channel Nine has declined to comment on the presenter's recovery period, it's been speculated that they will be the ones to fork out the medical bill.

Even though Alli has allegedly had one foot out the Today Show door for a while now, having to be away from her source of income has got to come as a blow for the presenter.