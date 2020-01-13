TODAY's new look: Karl's back with Allison.

“This job could be a blessing or a curse to a career,” says the source.

“They have made so many mistakes along the way that it’s anyone’s guess what’s going to happen next and if there is even going to be a show this time next year.”

Allison is ready to work hard, but has a plan if Today fails again.

The source claims Ally insisted on having a clause written into her contract that she would be reinstated to her old job at 60 Minutes should she be fired from Today.

The clause apparently had network bosses rushing to make the necessary changes before Allison signed on the dotted line.

“Allison is a very well respected journalist and the last thing she needs is to be caught up in a ratings war as the bosses trial yet another idea, a new line-up and bringing Karl back again,”

says the insider.

Karl made headlines in 2019.

Yet, undeterred by the plummeting ratings that dominated headlines throughout 2019, executives have charged ahead, even changing Allison’s name to ‘Ally’ in the hope it will make her more relatable to viewers.

“She is fine with her re-brand and is ready to give the show absolutely everything she has got to make it work,” claims the insider.

“Allison is excited by the challenge and is a hard worker, but if it goes downhill then she will just go back to doing what she is good at again.”