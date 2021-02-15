Ally Langdon has shared an update after badly injuring her knee. Instagram

Posting to her own Instagram account, Ally shared a sweet snap of herself and her two children, all smiles, snuggling up on a bed. The presenter captioned the heartwarming photo, "So nice to get home to these two."

Fans and fellow celebs were quick to voice their support for the young mum.

Nine's weeknight weather presenter Belinda Russell notably commented her well-wishes, writing, "They look pretty stoked about it too! Rest up and you’ll be back beating @karlstefanovic_ in challenges before you know it. 😘❤️."

The Today Show crew were also quick to acknowledge Ally's absence, heading to their own Instagram to share the same snap. penning, "GET WELL SOON: @allisonlangdon is on the mend at home following knee surgery. 💌 #9Today."

The incident happened while the TV host was filming a hydrofoiling segment for Today earlier in the month. Channel Nine

While it is unclear how long the recovery period will be for the presenter, the host has revealed it will take five weeks before she can even put any weight on the injured leg

In a piece penned for the Today Show newsletter, Ally described the full extent of her banged up knee.

“I have a nice amount of metal in my knee now and have to wait a further five weeks before I can put any weight on my right leg," Ally wrote from the hospital.

“Patience has never been a strength of mine so let’s see how we go... I can’t believe what looked like a pretty innocent fall has resulted in such drastic injuries.”

During Ally's absence from the morning show, Karl Stefanovic will be co-hosting with presenter Leila McKinnon. Channel Nine

While Ally recovers in the comfort of her own home, TV presenter Leila McKinnon has been holding down the fort at Today's headquarters, hosting with Karl.

Throughout this saga, Channel Nine have remained adamant that they followed every safety precaution while filming the action-packed segment.

With Ally already rumoured to be pulling away from Today, hopefully this distance will make her heart grow fonder for her TV gig.