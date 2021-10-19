The shows will also see The Wiggles supporting characters make an appearance. Getty

“This night is for the grown-ups and is a chance to bring back some of that genuine, high-spirited liveliness again," he continued.

“We can’t wait to relive those childhood memories and dance the night away to some of the favourite old-school tunes.”

Original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page, who collapsed during a performance for a bushfire relief concert in Sydney in January 2020, added that he was “looking forward to” the shows.

“I may have to pull back a bit on the dancing this time around though,” he joked.

The OG Wiggles will tour Australia in 2022. Getty

The shows are also set to see cameos from the group's favourite supporting characters, including Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog and Henry the Octopus, along with support from Polish Club, DZ Deathrays and more.

The announcement comes amid the shock news that Yellow Wiggle Emma Watkins would be leaving the group after 11 years.

The 32-year-old will be replaced by her new cast member Tsehay Hawkins, a Champion dancer, who at just 16-years-old has nabbed the lucrative yellow skivvy.

Emma took to her Instagram account to break the news and to explain her reasons for leaving.

Emma had been part of The Wiggles for 11 years. Supplied

"The time has come for me to pass the yellow skivvy on," she began.

"Like many people around the world, the pandemic has given me time to reflect on what is important in life. For me, that means spending more time at home, something that I didn't realise I was missing out on being away eight months of the year on tour, but something that I have really cherished over the last 18 months."

She went on to share that she is looking forward to completing her PhD in film making and that she wants to continue her work with the deaf community.

"I am really looking forward to devoting more time and energy to focus on completing my PhD, which incorporates my passion for sign language, dance and film editing. And to have more time to work with the Deaf community," she said.

WATCH: Emma Watkins annouces The Wiggles departure

"I am eternally grateful to The Wiggles for giving me the amazing opportunity to be the first female Wiggle, a role that I have loved and one that has brought me so much joy and an abundance of bowtiful memories that I will treasure forever.

"As The Wiggles continue to evolve and someone new now steps into the yellow skivvy, I look forward to seeing children and families embrace them, just as I was when I began.

"I wish The Wiggles much continued success."

The original Wiggles tour will kick off in February at Darwin Entertainment Centre and conclude in May in Adelaide.

12 February 2022 - Darwin Entertainment Centre

19 February 2022 - Derwent Entertainment Centre, Tasmania

12 March 2022 - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

9 April 2022 - RAC Arena, Perth

23 April 2022 - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

30 April 2022 - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

7 May 2022 - Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Tickets are on-sale from October 22 at www.thewiggles.com.au