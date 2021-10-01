"Rest now little one," Emma wrote on Instagram. Instagram

It's the second heartbreaking blow for the star, who also lost another pet goat, Gigi, in September last year.

"I truly love goats," she began in the heartfelt post about Gigi in 2020.

"It is with a heavy heart that I say goodbye to my little black goat who passed unexpectedly last week.

"He was so young and had such a beautiful spirit... little one you will be missed xx"

She went on to say that she had bought a new goat to keep Dolce company.

"My other goat Dolce was also heartbroken and so we had to search for a new friend and here she is, Peaches," she wrote at the time.

She then shared a sweet snap of herself cuddled up between Dolce and Peaches.

Emma has long been known as a big fan of the farm animals to the point where she incorporateds them in her wedding to ex-husband and fellow Wiggle Lachy Gillespie in 2016.

"We're going to have some goats at the wedding... some baby goats in the garden," she said at the time.