Purple Wiggle Lachlan Gillespie (pictured) recently revealed that he and his ballet dancer fiancée, Dana Stephensen, welcomed twin daughters called Lottie and Lulu. Getty

Enthusiastic fans were seemingly delighted at the show of love between the former lovers, with one person writing: “It’s so great that y’all have stayed friends!”

Another fan stated: “This is so lovely. Perfect example of an amicable breakup.”

A third person added: “Stop making me cry!”

Back in 2018, Emma admitted to The Daily Telegraph she was behind the decision for the couple to end their marriage, claiming they were both unhappy.

Taking to Instagram, Lachy (right) shared a beautiful snap of Emma (left), along with several yellow hearts and a message that read: “Happy Birthday Emino.’ Instagram

She added the couple parted ways during a very challenging year that saw her undergo several health scares, including surgery for endometriosis and a leukaemia scare.

Following her endometriosis surgery, Emma reportedly had to undergo a blood transfusion and at one point, she faced the possibility she might have leukaemia.

“It has been a weird time for us. I think we just realised that we were meant to be best friends,” she told the publication.

Dana (left) reportedly proposed on the day that would have been Lachlan (right) and Emma’s fourth wedding anniversary. Instagram

Meanwhile, Lachy recently took to Instagram to confirm that he and Dana had welcomed their twin daughters, Lottie and Lulu.

At the time, the 34-year-old shared a photo of his newborn daughters, which showed the infants snuggling up to their mother Dana, 34, who was looking at them lovingly.

“Oh Lulu and Lottie, your mummy and daddy love you with all we have - you are both so beautiful - and I would love to sing to you both forever,” Lachy wrote.