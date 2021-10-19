Emma is hanging up her yellow skivvy for good. Supplied

"The time has come for me to pass the yellow skivvy on," she began.

"Like many people around the world, the pandemic has given me time to reflect on what is important in life. For me, that means spending more time at home, something that I didn't realise I was missing out on being away eight months of the year on tour, but something that I have really cherished over the last 18 months."

She went on to share that she is looking forward to completing her PhD in film making and that she wants to continue her work with the deaf community.

"I am really looking forward to devoting more time and energy to focus on completing my PhD, which incorporates my passion for sign language, dance and film editing. And to have more time to work with the Deaf community," she said.

To sign off her announcement, Emma thanked The Wiggles for changing her life.

"I am eternally grateful to The Wiggles for giving me the amazing opportunity to be the first female Wiggle, a role that I have loved and one that has brought me so much joy and an abundance of bowtiful memories that I will treasure forever.

"As The Wiggles continue to evolve and someone new now steps into the yellow skivvy, I look forward to seeing children and families embrace them, just as I was when I began.

"I wish The Wiggles much continued success."

Emma will be replaced at the end of the year. Supplied

Emma has been a part of The Wiggles lineup for 11 years, and she has worn the yellow skivvy for nine of those.

She began her career on the children show, playing supporting character Fairy Larissa, and she also performed as Wags the Dog and Dorothy the Dinosaur.

This story originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.