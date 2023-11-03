Jess says she would return to coach "in a heartbeat" if asked. Channel Seven

Who will the coaches be on The Voice Australia in 2024?

In 2023, fans were treated to the returning faces of Guy Sebastian, Rita Ora, and Jess Mauboy with newcomer judge Jason Derulo taking over from Keith Urban who took a step back to focus on his music and family.

Channel Seven has not yet confirmed which members of the judging lineup will be returning in 2024, but that doesn't mean judges haven't made their intentions clear about wanting to return to the red chair once more.

Specifically, 34-year-old Jess Mauboy has revealed to TV Tonight that in an ideal world, she would come back to coach "in a heartbeat".

"I've just finished recording my sixth studio record, which will be out Feb 9, and then off the back of that, touring for three months in Australia, New Zealand. Then I'll hopefully snag some cool, outdoor community festivals and just sing my little heart out, take the band on the road," she said.

"This year was my third season as a coach on The Voice and in a heartbeat if they rang me tomorrow, I would say yes...which would be interesting [because I'm touring] in that window."

Who will be hosting The Voice Australia in 2024?

At the annual 7Upfronts media event held in Sydney in October 2023, Sonia confirmed that she would be back to host not only The Voice, but Dancing with the Stars (which she'll be co-hosting with Dr. Chris Brown) and Big Brother.

When will The Voice Australia premiere in 2024?

Given filming is not expected to start until at least March, fans have a while to wait until the 13th season hits screens.

In 2023, the premiere date was early August, something we expect to be repeated in 2024.

What is the prize for winning The Voice Australia?

Details of the 2024 prize are still being kept under wraps but in recent years winners have been offered recording contracts and prize money.

How can I apply for The Voice Australia in 2024?

If you think you have what it takes to follow in the footsteps of 2022 The Voice Australia winner Tarryn Stokes, casting is now open for the 2024 season.

Get your voice heard by applying here.