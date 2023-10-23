New recruit Dr Chris joined Sonia and other Channel Seven stars at the launch event in Syndey. Getty

Chris, 45, revealed in February that he was leaving Network 10 to join rival Seven.

It seems his new bosses are eager to get the most out of their shiny new star, as DWTS is one of three shows Seven have tapped Chris to host.

He will also front the renovation competition series Dream Home and the new animal series Once in a Lifetime.

But it’s the DWTS gig that Sonia is most excited about. She claims she helped persuade Chris to jump ship from Ten to Seven after getting wind of his possible defection, because she wanted to work with him so badly.

Hosting DWTS is part of the two-year deal Chris signed with Seven, believed to be worth more than $1 million a year. Supplied

“I ran into him at the AACTA Awards, and I don’t know if he’d made his mind up or not, but I was saying to him that I’d personally love it if he came to Seven,” Sonia said.

“It’d just be great to have somebody of his level of talent to bounce off and work with.”

Viewers got a taste of what’s to come when Sonia and Chris co-hosted the red carpet at this year’s TV Week Logie Awards.

At the time she gushed, “He’s lovely, gorgeous, handsome, strapping, intelligent – what other adjectives can we use?”

Departing DWTS host Daryl jumped the gun to share the news Chris is replacing him. Getty

Of course, Chris’ appointment means DWTS’ original host Daryl Somers has left the dance floor.

Daryl, 72, actually shared the news on the Hey Hey It’s Saturday Facebook page a few days before the official announcement, saying Seven “let [him] know recently” that Chris would be taking over.

He added, “I am happy to hand the Mirror Ball [trophy] over and wish him all the very best.”

