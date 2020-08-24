The Masked Singer's Dave Hughes (right, with Dannii Minogue) is spilling the show's secrets. Network Ten

Rumoured to be featuring on the show this year are Zac Efron and former Grey’s Anatomy star Kate Walsh, both of whom have been in Australia during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dave, 49, reveals he relies on the clues when trying to guess a star, whereas his co-judge Dannii Minogue “has more of an ear for the sound of them”.

“I’ve been embarrassed a number of times when they’re professional singers, I think they’re sports people,” he admits.

Dave admits he uses the clues to try to guess the mysterious stars, while Dannii Minogue has an ear for how they sound. Network Ten

Of course, there are those times when they get it right. Recently, fellow judge Jackie O revealed she found herself in hot water with producers after correctly guessing Mark Philippoussis was behind the echidna mask.

“I don’t think they would have yelled at her,” Dave says of producers. “It would have been a case of them asking, ‘Do you have inside information?’ That would’ve been about it.”

Dave said Lindsay Lohan (pictured right, with Jackie, left) is "still on the WhatsApp group asking us how it's going." Network Ten

The show lost a bit of Hollywood glitter this year with Lindsay Lohan, who was unable to join the judges, being replaced by Urzila Carlson.

“She’s a character, there’s no doubt,” Dave says of Lindsay. “She’s still on the WhatsApp group asking us how it’s going.”

Fellow judge Jackie O previously revealed the Mean Girls star was “devastated” to miss out on returning to the show this year.

“She’s so upset that she couldn’t make it back to Australia, but it just wasn’t possible. I know she’ll try and watch it from her home. I loved what she brought to the show last year,” Jackie told Who.

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!