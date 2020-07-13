He’s been lying low in Byron Bay but if TV bosses have their way, Zac Efron could be around for a bit longer. Instagram

“[Network] Ten are saving a fortune filming in Australia and can now afford some bigger names,” says the source. “Zac is the No. 1 most wanted participant.”

If he agrees, it won’t be Zac’s first adventure-based reality show.

Last year he filmed Killing Zac Efron, in which he explored the jungles of Papua New Guinea. During production he contracted typhoid and was airlifted to hospital in Brisbane.

Network Ten is hoping to convince Zac to appear in the next season of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Ten

After it was revealed he had become unwell, Zac later took to social media to update fans on his condition.

In an Instagram message, the former High School Musical star shared an image of himself with Papua new Guinea locals.

Alongside the image, Zac wrote a heartfelt thank you to fans for their supportive messages.

"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out," the Baywatch star wrote.

"I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!”

It’s thought Zac was in Byron filming his new Netflix show, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, when the pandemic began and chose to stay in the NSW beach town.

He’s said to love Byron so much he’s looking at buying property nearby.

