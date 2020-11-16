“I think the uniqueness of House 5 with Jimmy and Tam,” the Two Good low-sugar yoghurt ambassador says.



“They have talent and balls to be able to create different things within the house, so I think that will do quite well.”

Jimmy and Tam (pictured) are this year's favourites. Channel 9

Meanwhile, exclusive snaps seem to suggest otherwise with Daniel and Jade caught celebrating and cheering on set recently.



“We didn’t have high expectations to walk away with money,” Dan previously told us.



But are they set to be big winners?

This season has been one of the most tumultuous yet, with tears, tantrums and of course, COVID-19 throwing a spanner into the works.

And seeing as pandemic restrictions will prevent open inspections from going ahead, the Channel Nine show will no doubt resemble a very different finale.

“Usually we get around 20,000 there… open for inspections are completely gone. Individual inspections at the moment - there’s nothing happening because of lockdown. We’re not sure what’s going to happen at auction,” the show's host, Scott Cam, told radio’s Fifi, Fev & Bryon Show recently.

Jimmy and Tam's ensuite room reveal was well-received by the judges. Channel 9

According to betting agency Sportsbet, Queensland’s Jimmy and Tam are the most likely duo to win, with their odds currently sitting at $2.25.

Not far behind them is NSW’s Sarah and George (their odds are at $3.25) while just behind them are Western Australia’s Luke and Jasmine ($5).

Rounding out The Block’s odds are South Australia’s Daniel and Jade at $6 while Victoria’s Harry and Tash are considered the least likely to win with odds at $8.

Harry and Tash (pictured) are the least likely couple to take out the winner's title. Channel 9

Filming of the 2020 season of the show in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton came to a grinding halt in April, when producers sent the teams back home to their families as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.

In May, Channel Nine confirmed that filming had resumed, after taking a six-week hiatus due to the pandemic – albeit with a host of new rules and regulations.

Taking to Instagram, the network confirmed the Blockheads resumed their posts, while adopting additional safety measures to protect their health.

“It’s back to #TheBlock for our teams with new precautions introduced to keep BLOCKheads, crew, tradies, and you, safe,” the network captioned a snap of Scott Cam.

