Nine

According to Channel Nine, the vintage Kelly Hermes bag is worth at least $20,000 or more. Some websites are selling the Kelly vintage bag for more than double the price.

Scotty Cam asked his co-host: "Now I believe Shelly, you saw this online?"

"$250,000," Shelly responded.

But why could this influence The Block auction?

Not only is the purse worth $20,000 – which would be an incredible grab for the winner – but any Grace Kelly or Hermes fans would be dying to get their hands on it, plus a beautiful luxury home.

The handbag isn’t the only prize on offer. In total, The Block has offered $60,000 in prize money this week.

Nine

With $20,000 in the Hermes bag, and House No.3 Brett and Kristy taking home $10,000 for an impressive steak cooked to Scotty’s liking, that leaves $30,000 remaining for the studio room winner.

The winner will receive $10,000 in cash from Ford and a $20,000 wardrobe upgrade from Kinsman.

Tension has already been rising among contestants, but whoever wins this week’s challenge could have a target on their backs.