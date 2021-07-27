Shelley and Serge were longtime friends before marrying in 2009. Getty

“He saw the real me, long before we ever hooked up,” the Block host told The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2016.

In the same interview, Serge explained that he was taken by his now-wife’s “permanent bubbliness” while describing her as his “best friend”.

A year after they wed, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Milla Grace, into the world, followed by their second, Eadie Rose, two years later.

And the new additions to their family only made their love stronger.

Shelley has revealed that her secret to marriage is a "solid partnership". Instagram

“Once we had the girls, that was it – he was in love,” the Domestic Blitz alum told Women's Weekly. “It’s beautiful to watch and it makes you even more in love with that person when they can have that soft side.”

Before Serge, Shelley was briefly married to marketing expert and childhood sweetheart Brett De Billinghurst from 2001 to 2007.

While the details of their split are unknown, Shelley did speak with Women’s Weekly about marriage and how it “shouldn’t be hard work”.

“You need to work through certain things, but the actual marriage should never come into question,” Shelley asserted.

“There is a point in a marriage where you’re either going to get through it or you’re not, but if it’s a good marriage I don’t think that line ever comes up – and if it’s not right, you probably innately know that.”

And it’s clear that the mum-of-two has none of these reservations when it comes to Serge. In 2019, the Saturday Disney alum spoke with Good Health about her secret to a good marriage.

"It's about having a partnership," the now-45-year-old explained. "That's how I'd describe our relationship – a wonderful partnership. He's a wonderful partner and a great dad. I respect how he parents, and he shows me the same respect and doesn't judge me. We make decisions together and we have the same outlook on life."

Shelley went on to suggest that while some people get “swept up in the romance of a relationship”, she places more emphasis on a “solid partnership”.

And that’s certainly what she and Serge seem to have.

