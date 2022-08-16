Tom found asbestos under the fireplace Nine

It’s the last thing the couple needs as they rush to complete their master bedroom before the reveal at the end of the week.

However, site foreman Dan Reilly said Tom did the right thing letting the crew know about the substance.

“In this location, under the fireplace and used as formwork, it's very hard to locate. That's why we didn't find it,” Dan explained.

“Tom's done the right thing in alerting us.”

Despite the frustrating set back, the couple agreed with the move.

“They shut our house down, and rightfully so. Asbestos is very dangerous,” Tom said.

Sarah-Jane and Tom are under the pump to finish their master bedroom

It’s the second time crew members have had to pause construction after contestants Joel and Elle shocked the cast by leaving hours after filming began.

Sarah-Jane had expressed her reservations about the couple the moment they arrived on the set and was not surprised by their behaviour.

“Social influencers … Some I respect obviously. Some make a huge career out of it! ... But people who just go on shows to [boost their] social media, I don’t have time for that s**t.,” Sarah-Jane complained

“Like, go get a real f**king job mate, don’t waste my time,” she said.

The cast was able to restart filming when Syndey couple Rachel and Ryan Carr were called in as replacements.

