Of course, the best part of any renovation program is the pay off at the end; the room reveals.

Each week contestants will show off a new room in their enormous heritage houses and we’re going to cover them all right here.

Week 1: Guest Bedrooms

Sarah-Jane and Tom

First off the block (get it!?) and this week's winners, Sarah-Jane and Tom stunned the judges with their lush green and rust themed room.

The judges had almost no criticisms of the room apart from Neale’s intense dislike for the artwork hanging across from the bed.

Dylan and Jenny

The tradie duo thoroughly impressed the judges this week with their eye for detail, however they were less impressed with the room in its entirety.

Neale claimed the room had a distinctly urban feel, which was off kilter for the country heritage house. It wasn’t all bad though since the couple still took home second place.

Sharon and Ankur

One of the more ambitious rooms this week, the judges appreciated Sharon and Ankur's execution of their concept, but weren’t so impressed with the concept itself.

However, the judges acknowledged their effort and skill, awarding them third place.

Joel and Elle

Elle had hoped to shock Shaynna with her first room but it appears disappointment was the emotion they got instead (close!).

Darren said the room felt too much like his home back in Bondi, while Neale agreed it had a boho vibe. Ultimately, the one and only room the pair presented on the show failed to impress.

Omar and Oz

Coming in last this week was Omar and Oz. The judges felt the pair had failed to bring personality to the room, however they were complimented on retaining the original panelling.

Next time the judges would like to see the boys ditch the Scandinavian furniture and opt for something more faithful to the country aesthetic.

