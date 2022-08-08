Meet the new Block couple, Rachel and Ryan Nine

Initially the pair thought Nine was calling them to let them down gently.

"We were out with friends when the phone rang. At first we thought, 'Nah, they're just letting us know we didn't make it – just ignore the call,'" Ryan said.

"But eventually we answered… and it wasn't what we were expecting!"

The couple jumped at the opportunity and swung into action organising the logistics of relocating to Melbourne for months.

"That led to some frantic phone calls to our parents to see if they could mind our three kids," Rachel explained.

The couple will arrive tomorrow night Nine

"And once that was sorted, we just sort of dropped everything."

Running a renovation business of their own, Rachel and Ryan are confident in their ability to succeed in the competition.

"We've come on The Block because it's an amazing opportunity for our family, our business and because we love a challenge," Rachel said.

"Nobody buys a scratchie for the pictures. We're here to win!"

This season of The Block promises to be bigger than ever. The teams are not just renovating their houses but the trailer teases tennis courts and wineries too.

For the first time ever, host Scott Cam will also renovate a house alongside the competing couples, offering both inspiration and a place for the contestants to gather.

Fans will get the chance to meet Rachel and Ryan when they appear on The Block tomorrow night.

They will be replacing Joel and Elle on the show Nine

As for Joel and Elle, rumours still swirl around their dramatic exit from the show.

Scott has already taken aim at the couple and they’re not making many friends in the media after hanging up on Fitzy and Wippa recently.

We’ll just have to wait until tonight’s episode to see how it all went down.

WATCH BELOW: The Block 2022 Treechange is here