The judge didn't mince her words.

During the room reveals, Shaynna accused the couple of completely ignoring the heritage of their Victorian-era home.

“If any house would make me angry, it’s doing this to that beautiful house we walked through,” Shaynna told fellow judges Neale Whitaker and Darren Palmer.

“It’s not a bathroom I’m feeling good in.”

Sharon's choice to go modern left Shaynna furious.

Shaynna dug her heels in further by asking: “Are you going to treat [the house] like this? ’Cause if you’re going to treat her like this, you’re going to have to deal with me.

“They need to do some homework … really quick.”

Sources say Shaynna’s remarks left Sharon in tears – and ready to fight back!

"Shazzy puts a lot of pressure on herself," says husband Ankur.

It’s been a rocky start to The Block for Sharon, who’s feeling on the back foot given she and Ankur are the only team without trade experience.

“I’m over it and it’s week one,” the former Neighbours star admits. “My confidence is shot.”

