Taking to Instagram to post about their special day, Jenny and Dylan shared multiple beautiful photos of their wedding along with the caption:
“We always knew our wedding day would be the best day of our lives. We honestly had the most amazing ceremony & reception 🤍 Lots of laughs, tears, love, dancing, singing and pure joy the entire day. Couldn’t picture a more perfect day if we tried. I wish Instagram would let me upload all of the photos at once! - Incoming wedding spam. Thank you so much to everyone involved.”
WATCH: The Block's Dylan and Jenny house gets passed in
Tom and Sarah-Jane quickly commented on one of Jenny and Dylan’s wedding posts and wrote, “So fun, we had a rippa time, no doubt some sore heads today. Love you guys ❤️”.
And while she didn’t attend, The Block host Shelly Craft also commented on one of Jenny and Dylan’s posts and said, “Congratulations Lovers ❤️❤️❤️”.
The couple, despite being fan-favourites, came last during the latest season of The Block. Their house didn’t sell during the auction and stayed on the market for a long three months.
Jenny and Dylan’s house finally sold in February of this year for an undisclosed amount.