The Block's Jenny and Dylan finally got married! Instagram

Taking to Instagram to post about their special day, Jenny and Dylan shared multiple beautiful photos of their wedding along with the caption:

“We always knew our wedding day would be the best day of our lives. We honestly had the most amazing ceremony & reception 🤍 Lots of laughs, tears, love, dancing, singing and pure joy the entire day. Couldn’t picture a more perfect day if we tried. I wish Instagram would let me upload all of the photos at once! - Incoming wedding spam. Thank you so much to everyone involved.”

WATCH: The Block's Dylan and Jenny house gets passed in

Tom and Sarah-Jane quickly commented on one of Jenny and Dylan’s wedding posts and wrote, “So fun, we had a rippa time, no doubt some sore heads today. Love you guys ❤️”.

And while she didn’t attend, The Block host Shelly Craft also commented on one of Jenny and Dylan’s posts and said, “Congratulations Lovers ❤️❤️❤️”.

Jenny and Dylan's fellow The Block contestants attended their wedding. Instagram

The couple, despite being fan-favourites, came last during the latest season of The Block. Their house didn’t sell during the auction and stayed on the market for a long three months.

Jenny and Dylan’s house finally sold in February of this year for an undisclosed amount.