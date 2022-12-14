Dylan and Jenny's The Block house still hasn't sold over a month after the latest season ended. TCC Real Estate

They weren’t alone though; Ankur and Sharon’s house also failed to sell on auction night.

However, after The Block ended, Ankur and Sharon’s house was quickly snapped up by Adrian Portelli (The Block 2022 winners Omar and Oz’s so-called “dummy bidder”) whereas Dylan and Jenny have been struggling to sell their house for the last few weeks; something Jenny can’t fathom.

“Honestly, it's crazy that it's still on the market. We just don't know whether we're going to make nothing, or if we could make $10,000 or $100,000,” she said.

“We'll only know how we feel when it sells.”

Dylan is begging for any potential buyers - even if they’re only mildly interested - to go and look at their house as he feels The Block cameras didn’t do it justice and it’s much better in person…

“You need to see how good it is. It's the biggest land The Block will ever do, and we finished it to perfection,” Dylan said.

The Block 2022 winners Omar and Oz walked away with a record $1.6million profit while runners up Rachel and Ryan earned a $169,000 profit.

Dylan and Jenny are now the only couple from this year's The Block who haven't sold their house. Nine

Fan-favourites Tom and Sarah-Jane only ended up with a $20,000 profit but plan to sell the Ford Ranger they won during Landscape Week for $80, 000.

Ankur and Sharon eventually earnt a $170,000 profit which leaves Dylan and Jenny as the only contestants from this year still waiting for their hard work to be paid off… Watch this space.