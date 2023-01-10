The Block couple shared sweet images of the day they got engaged. Instagram

One Instagram user wrote, “You 2 are amazing role models. You both are so deserving of a beautiful and happy life together,” while another shared, “So happy for you guys aka my favourite Block couple”.

Since their time on The Block, the couple has continued to share updates on their relationship with their followers, giving a glimpse into their life together and their plans for the future.

Fans of the couple will no doubt be eagerly awaiting their upcoming nuptials and wish them a lifetime of love and happiness.

However, while Dylan and Jenny were the fan-favourite couple on The Block 2022, they still haven’t sold their house. Just a few weeks ago they sadly confirmed that their house is still on the market and they’re still desperately looking for a buyer.

“We did have a few people keen a few weeks ago, but we've heard nothing since then,” Jenny told 9Entertainment.

Dylan and Jenny will tie the knot in 2023.

“We’re still in the same position as when we left The Block,” Dylan chimed in.

The five bedroom, three bathroom house - which features an impressive fire pit, pool and wood-fired hot tub as well as stunning views of the Macedon Ranges - failed to attract a bid over the $4.08 million reserve when it went to auction during the latest The Block season.